Graypoint LLC Invests $347,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $129.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average is $116.11. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

