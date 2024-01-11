Graypoint LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total value of $2,019,292.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,876.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total value of $2,019,292.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,876.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $472,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,591,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,040 shares of company stock worth $64,252,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $244.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of -124.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.59 and its 200-day moving average is $194.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.22.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

