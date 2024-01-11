Graypoint LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 463,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 204.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,196,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,302,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGK opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $64.92.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.