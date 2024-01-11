Graypoint LLC Sells 2,147 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Graypoint LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.