Graypoint LLC Sells 395 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 6.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $113.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

