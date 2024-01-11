Graypoint LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 615.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $164,895,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $158,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

