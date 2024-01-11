Graypoint LLC Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after buying an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,359,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,611,000 after buying an additional 2,104,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $36.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.