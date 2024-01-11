Graypoint LLC Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.3 %

CL stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

