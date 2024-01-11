Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 58,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

