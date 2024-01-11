Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.57. 50,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,149,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 113.8% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $53,700,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $53,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

