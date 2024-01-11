GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXO has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.38.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,301,000 after acquiring an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,622,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,215,000 after acquiring an additional 294,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

