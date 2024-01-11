Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN) Declares GBX 0.80 Dividend

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HAN opened at GBX 197.58 ($2.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 34.26 and a quick ratio of 36.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.15. Hansa Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 161 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.68). The company has a market cap of £79.03 million, a PE ratio of -2,053.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

