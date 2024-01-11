Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN) Declares GBX 0.80 Dividend

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HANGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hansa Investment Price Performance

Shares of LON HAN opened at GBX 197.58 ($2.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 34.26 and a quick ratio of 36.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.15. Hansa Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 161 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.68). The company has a market cap of £79.03 million, a PE ratio of -2,053.20 and a beta of 0.72.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Dividend History for Hansa Investment (LON:HAN)

