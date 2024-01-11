Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases 230 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.77 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $370.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $461.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

