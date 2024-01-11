Head-To-Head Review: Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) & Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital -203.39% -79.60% -66.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Burford Capital and Bit Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Burford Capital currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.43%. Bit Digital has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.51%. Given Bit Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Burford Capital.

24.2% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burford Capital and Bit Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $766.80 million 4.26 $30.51 million N/A N/A Bit Digital $36.64 million 7.79 -$105.30 million ($0.93) -3.72

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Summary

Burford Capital beats Bit Digital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. The company also offers alternative strategies, including lower risk legal finance, post-settlement, and complex strategies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.