Head to Head Survey: Electrovaya (ELVA) versus The Competition

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) is one of 64 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Electrovaya to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrovaya and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $44.06 million -$1.48 million N/A Electrovaya Competitors $678.80 million $62.53 million 0.78

Profitability

Electrovaya’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Electrovaya.

This table compares Electrovaya and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -6.60% -56.19% -9.69% Electrovaya Competitors -565.54% -25.26% -15.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Electrovaya and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Electrovaya Competitors 133 549 1141 57 2.60

Electrovaya currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.11%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 27.66%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Electrovaya rivals beat Electrovaya on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

