Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00.

HXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NYSE:HXL opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 41.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $10,582,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 38.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

