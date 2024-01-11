Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $380.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $330.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $345.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $356.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.43 and a 200-day moving average of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $356.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

