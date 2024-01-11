Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Buy

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $74.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

HWM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $55.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

