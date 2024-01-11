Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Simmons Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 65,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $164.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $296.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $166.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.61.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

