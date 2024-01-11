Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $97.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.60.

HUBG stock opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81.

Hub Group’s stock is set to split on Monday, January 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, January 29th.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

