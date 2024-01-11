IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.88.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $554.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $568.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

