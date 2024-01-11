IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,438 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKC opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

