IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,102 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 117.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $116.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.