IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

NYSE GDDY opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $107.82.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $44,479.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

