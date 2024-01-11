IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

HWM opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

