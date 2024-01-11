IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,843,000 after acquiring an additional 226,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $85.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $124,890.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,807 shares of company stock worth $7,916,983 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

