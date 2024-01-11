IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.26 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,585 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $151.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,477 shares of company stock worth $12,489,525 over the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

