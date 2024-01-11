IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $175.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.44.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

