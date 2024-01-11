IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,408.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,395.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,436.58.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.