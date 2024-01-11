IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $167.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $171.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

