IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 15,744 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $68,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

