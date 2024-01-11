IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 33,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 313,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $646.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. Analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 288,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,206,615.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $43,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,390,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,206,615.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 202,719 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.