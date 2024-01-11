ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.13

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 1079601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,799 shares of company stock worth $14,683,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

