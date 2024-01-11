Insider Buying: Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Insider Buys 31 Shares of Stock

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) insider Judith Cottrell acquired 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($194.42).

RCDO opened at GBX 484.85 ($6.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58. Ricardo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 421 ($5.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 619.60 ($7.90). The company has a market cap of £301.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,621.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 473.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 509.14.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

