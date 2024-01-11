Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases 1,568,750 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Downing acquired 1,568,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,312,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VOXX International Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $215.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in VOXX International by 650.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in VOXX International during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VOXX International by 47.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 97.9% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 173,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

