Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) CFO Sells $470,568.78 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 million. Analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACLX. TD Cowen began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,038,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,143,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 8.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

