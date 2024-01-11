Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) EVP Sells $637,677.53 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after acquiring an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Wedbush started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.