Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) EVP Sells $637,677.53 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60.
Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.39%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Wedbush started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.
