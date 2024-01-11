Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $371,749.20 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $371,749.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,574 shares in the company, valued at $888,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 1,200 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $24,012.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 6,875 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $138,118.75.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daniel Bradbury sold 200 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $4,004.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,340 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $87,147.20.

On Friday, December 1st, Daniel Bradbury sold 9,545 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $191,377.25.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 17,342 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $348,921.04.

On Friday, November 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 800 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $16,016.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $115,330.20.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $21.43 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 68.1% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 431,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 174,825 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth $177,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 219.6% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 278,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 191,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

