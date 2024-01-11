Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells $662,474.54 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 19,799 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $662,474.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,334,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $895.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 38.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at $11,896,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,036,000 after acquiring an additional 279,730 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 512.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 241,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 150,041 shares in the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

