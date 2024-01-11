Insider Selling: M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Director Sells $953,774.80 in Stock

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) Director Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 27,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $953,774.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,563.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Madonna Educational Founda Emg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 44,201 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $1,741,077.39.

On Friday, December 22nd, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 10,000 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $338,900.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 931 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $25,946.97.

On Monday, December 4th, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 58,542 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $2,130,928.80.

On Friday, December 1st, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 20,000 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $654,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 4,759 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $157,237.36.

MPTI stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.24. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $43.41.

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.28. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M-tron Industries by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in M-tron Industries by 159.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M-tron Industries in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of M-tron Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 270,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

