Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $6,917,281.07 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70.

On Friday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20.

On Monday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45.

On Friday, December 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19.

On Monday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $9,061,471.68.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $370.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $372.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.81 and its 200 day moving average is $314.86. The company has a market capitalization of $952.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on META. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

