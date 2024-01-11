Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells 25,314 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) VP Saria Tseng sold 25,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $14,761,605.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,042,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saria Tseng sold 1,390 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $834,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

MPWR stock opened at $589.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.73. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.10 and a 52-week high of $647.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

