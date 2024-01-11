Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells $247,837.50 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $247,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ANDE stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Andersons by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Andersons by 4.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 2.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

