Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $930,250.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,284,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $193.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.30 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 26.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

