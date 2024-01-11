Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 21,120 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.08% of Ethan Allen Interiors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,880,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $761.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $163.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.