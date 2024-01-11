Inspire Investing LLC Has $369,000 Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after buying an additional 1,696,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in APA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.31.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

