Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE DHI opened at $154.52 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

