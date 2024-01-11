Inspire Investing LLC Takes $469,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

