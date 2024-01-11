Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $1,123,881.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,776,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,713,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $1,123,881.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,776,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,898 shares of company stock valued at $14,534,001. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,717,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,573 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after acquiring an additional 674,551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,447,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,317,000 after acquiring an additional 620,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

