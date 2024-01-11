InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Hits New 1-Year High at $7,284.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,284 ($92.85) and last traded at GBX 7,264 ($92.59), with a volume of 15851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,170 ($91.40).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($82.86) to GBX 6,000 ($76.48) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,200 ($91.78) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,048.75 ($77.10).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,554.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,090.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,566.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

